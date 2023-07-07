Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.15

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

