CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY) Shares Up 0.1%

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY – Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.46.

