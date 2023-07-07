Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.2 %

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.90. 86,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.65 and a fifty-two week high of $497.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.07. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.