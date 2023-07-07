Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

