Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.90

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

In other Clairvest Group news, Director John Robert Barnett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$82.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,105,000.00. 82.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

