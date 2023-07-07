CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) versus Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Head to Head Comparison

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Free Report) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.49 -$1.71 million N/A N/A CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.19 $4.45 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Arena has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Global Arena on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

