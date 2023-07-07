Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 9,323 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.69%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

