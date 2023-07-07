Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 9,323 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.61%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

