Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.97

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 487.97 ($6.19) and traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.71). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($5.90), with a volume of 19,868 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 487.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.