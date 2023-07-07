Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.95 ($10.82) and traded as high as €10.40 ($11.30). Commerzbank shares last traded at €10.13 ($11.01), with a volume of 4,798,289 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

