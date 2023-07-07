Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

