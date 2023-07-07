Comparing Carver Bancorp (CARV) and Its Competitors

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million -$850,000.00 -2.52 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.14 billion $254.43 million 8.83

Analyst Recommendations

Carver Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carver Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 313 1715 1232 53 2.31

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 195.77%. Given Carver Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.04% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 16.64% 7.87% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carver Bancorp competitors beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

