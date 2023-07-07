Comparing Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Cinedigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -14.31% -30.79% -10.31% Cinedigm -13.30% -24.40% -8.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $68.03 million 0.28 $2.21 million ($0.95) -1.70 Cinedigm $72.33 million 4.19 $2.21 million ($0.05) -32.40

This table compares Cineverse and Cinedigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cinedigm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cineverse and Cinedigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinedigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cineverse currently has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 5,728.13%. Cinedigm has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Cinedigm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cinedigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cinedigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cinedigm beats Cineverse on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments. The Cinema Equipment Business segment consists of non-recourse, financing vehicles, and administrators. The Content and Entertainment Business segment refers to ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content and the branded and over-the-top (OTT) digital network business providing entertainment channels and applications. The company was founded by A. Dale Mayo on March 31, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

