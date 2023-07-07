Comparing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 4.98 $15.54 million $0.21 74.62 AMTD Digital $204.86 million 5.84 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About AMTD Digital

(Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

