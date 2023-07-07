Comparing H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H World Group and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $2.01 billion 6.17 -$264.00 million ($0.11) -346.09 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H World Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

H World Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H World Group and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group -1.23% -1.99% -0.31% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for H World Group and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

H World Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.18%.

Summary

H World Group beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

