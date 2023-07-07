Compound Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Compound token can now be bought for $56.06 or 0.00185180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $434.54 million and approximately $77.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,750,866 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,750,650.85868624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.84135525 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $103,163,803.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

