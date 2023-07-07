Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 3.8%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 29,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 90,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

