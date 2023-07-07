Conflux Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $571.76 million and $39.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00322937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00921756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00545469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00063066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00141282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,460,608 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,068,276,220.3502235 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18659324 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $59,355,084.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

