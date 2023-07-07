ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.32

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $16.83. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 199,601 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $636.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

