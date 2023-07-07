Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $284.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.67.

STZ opened at $252.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

