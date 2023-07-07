Contrasting Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $36.88 billion 1.07 $2.84 billion $11.73 14.57 Palomar $327.09 million 4.27 $52.17 million $2.15 26.13

Profitability

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Travelers Companies and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 7.41% 13.41% 2.52% Palomar 16.25% 17.61% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travelers Companies and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 0 8 5 1 2.50 Palomar 0 3 5 0 2.63

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus target price of $194.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palomar beats Travelers Companies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners' insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

