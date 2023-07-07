Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 1.4%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Corbion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Corbion’s payout ratio is currently 128.66%.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

