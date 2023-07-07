Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 56,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 455,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

