Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST opened at $537.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

