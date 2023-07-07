Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,929 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 277,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 287,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,426 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after buying an additional 7,401,962 shares during the period.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 1,451,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,826. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
