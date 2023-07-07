Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET remained flat at $23.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,834. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

