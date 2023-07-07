Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $38,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 75,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,691. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

