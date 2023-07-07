Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. 2,873,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.