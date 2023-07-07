Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BAP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 2.0 %

BAP opened at $147.40 on Friday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,438.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 646,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after buying an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $50,933,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

