Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Shares Up 1.4%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.43. 97,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,425,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryptyde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryptyde by 118.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,951,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryptyde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryptyde by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

