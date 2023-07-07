CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 444,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 387,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

