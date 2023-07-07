Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

Stock analysts at ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

