CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

