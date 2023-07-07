CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

