DataHighway (DHX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,101.16

DataHighway (DHX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002414 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $10,101.16 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.67099699 USD and is up 16.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,282.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

