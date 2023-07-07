Davidson Trust Co. Buys 310 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 1,748,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

