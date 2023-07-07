Davidson Trust Co. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. 1,391,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,638. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

