Davidson Trust Co. Invests $391,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.52. 111,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,636. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.15 and its 200 day moving average is $374.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

