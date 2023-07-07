Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 1,307 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $191.91. 302,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

