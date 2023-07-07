Davidson Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 324 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $852.65. 446,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.56. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

