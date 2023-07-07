DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.66.
