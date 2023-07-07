Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

