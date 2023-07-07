Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,785 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

