Day & Ennis LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

