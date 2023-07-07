Day & Ennis LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

