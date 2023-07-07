DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

