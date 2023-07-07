DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
