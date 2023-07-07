DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.0% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,573. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.