DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 32.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. 2,015,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

