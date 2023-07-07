DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,386 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,647,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 172,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. 421,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.